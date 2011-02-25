Currently offline

This blog was created in 2009. The idea, back then, was to take a few scientific topics (from my own research or from the news), and to explain them to a lay audience.
I think the idea was good, but the timing was not, as it came at a stage in my career when I rarely had enough spare time to post useful content here.
I have therefore decided to temporarily suspend this blog, and to return to it once I am in a position to ensure at least a couple of posts every month. In the meantime, my old posts will no longer be accessible. When the blog returns, some of this content may reappear.
If you need to contact me, please go to my main website.
