Jan 14, 2016

Up and down, but always forward

How much of an academic career is down to planning, or simply luck? Does taking risk pay off? These are recurrent questions, and it is always nice to get the perspective of a more senior colleague. Jenny Martin's latest blog post is particularly interesting, as she has just accepted the role of Director of the Eskitis Drug Discovery Institute at Griffith University. Many of us could do a lot worse than having the same career.

Jenny suggested on Twitter that I blog about the topic, so let's have a look at how I got my current Lecturer position (equivalent to Assistant Professor if you are reading from North America), which is not a bad position to be in if you consider the overall numbers. A lot has happened since my 'tightrope' analogy for postdoctoral life, but let's start even further than that.

As a kid, I was fascinated by weather and climate. I would collect and analyse my own data, read any book I could find on the topic, etc. I even spent a week as a 16 year old intern at my local weather station in 1998. Despite coming from a relatively low SES background, I was attending an excellent high school, thanks to a number of factors (family commitment, partial fee waiving, etc.). I was having good marks, so nothing seemed impossible. I looked up how to become an engineer at the French national meteorological service. Less than a handful of positions every year? No problem! Very difficult entrance exam for their school? Not afraid! After all, I was already reading the book used in the classroom I would hopefully attend 3-4 years later, so I knew I would enjoy it.

Classes préparatoires being extremely competitive (worse than some grants I am applying for these days), things did not turn out as planned. I ended up going for my second choice of "grande école", an engineering school specialising in Computer Science and Mathematics. Weather forecasts rely on computational models, so the idea was still to eventually work in that field. The French system is quite complex, but because these schools recruit after 2-3 years of classes préparatoires, you spend 3 years studying there and graduate with the equivalent of a 5-year M.Eng. degree elsewhere. In each of the last two years, students undertake a 6-month work placement, and are encouraged to consider gaining some international experience. It is not easy to convince a foreign company that having a French "stagiaire" has many benefits, so I mostly targeted universities (which seemed more likely to have interesting, short-term projects I could really take ownership of). I focused on Ireland (including Northern Ireland), as I was hoping to spend some time there at some point anyway.

Only one university replied with real interest (and some funding!), so in April 2004 I started my six-month project with Martin Crane at Dublin City University, working on computational fluid dynamics. It went very well. As expected from a previous trip, I loved the country, and research was great too. The project led to my first conference presentation, and some time later we even got a paper out of it. Becoming an academic was my new goal. The plan was to come back to this group for my second placement, work on a new project, get some preliminary results, and apply for a PhD scholarship to work with Heather Ruskin and Martin. In my head, it was fairly straight-forward. Later on, I realised it involved a fair amount of luck as well: the success rate for the scholarship I was awarded was about 20%.

As I was starting my PhD, Microsoft Research had a workshop, and later a report, called Towards 2020 Science. It highlighted the need to "produce ‘new kinds’ of scientists now urgently needed (computationally and mathematically highly literate)". I thought that being at the interface between computing and biomedical sciences would be really fitting for me. A great match for my research goals and my interests in data analysis, modelling, etc. from the early days. My career goal became a little more refined.

My PhD was fairly uneventful, with a few conferences and papers, except for one detail. At a conference in Italy, I met a Japanese researcher, Hiroyuki Ohsaki, who at the time was working at Osaka University. His focus on communication networks was quite far from my work on the immune response to HIV, but we realised there was a nice overlap in the modelling approaches we were using, and decided to keep in touch.

This, and a new project on epigenetics, brought a focus on Japan. I started to collaborate with a few labs there, and it looked like I would spend some time either there or in the USA (I even interviewed for a postdoctoral position in Chicago). At that point, just under two years after my PhD, I was awarded an IRCSET Marie Curie fellowship to spend 18 months in Hiroyuki's group in Osaka (followed by a year back in Ireland for the "return phase"). It was great news. The move was supposed to bring me one step closer to a faculty position: a competitive and well-regarded fellowship, some additional international experience, and hopefully a couple of nice papers. The Global Financial Crisis changed all that. The situation degraded fairly quickly in Ireland, and the government imposed a recruitment ban. Some positions I applied for were withdrawn before any interview took place. For the single position that came through, I was shortlisted for interview but not offered the job.

It was time to take a big risk. I applied for a 3-year fellowship to work with Hiroki Ueda at RIKEN. It was a risk on multiple levels. The success rate is typically about 10-15%, but more importantly, I would be working directly in a biology lab, rather than in collaboration with one. This could be a great career boost, or a dead end, depending on how it went.

Thankfully, it paid off. I got the fellowship, moved back to Japan, and worked on great projects. We made a brain transparent, and later even a whole mouse. We also had a nice study using CRIPSR, and a number of other projects that are not published yet but have produced some very interesting results as well.

Soon enough, it was time to prepare applications again, especially as recruitments can start months before the scheduled start date (due to visas, etc.), and because not all countries operate on the same university calendar. At that point, I had decided to only apply for faculty positions. I was not interested in being a perpetual postdoc so, with a few good results behind me, it was make-or-break time. My wife and I prepared a shortlist of countries where we could see ourselves live. In no particular order: Japan, Canada, USA, Australia, and a few European countries (not including France, ironically). I quickly began to find a few suitable positions advertised in these countries. The number of PhD graduates means that there is fierce competition for each position, though.

I received a few rejection letters, and some universities never bothered to share an outcome (isn't that annoying!), but I also got good news. Within five months of starting that process, I called the search off and accepted a position at QUT in Brisbane, Australia. New country, new challenges, but it is nice to have the ability to establish my own line of research.

Looking back to 2004-2005, it has not been a straight path, but I managed to bounce back when needed. I am a Lecturer in Data Science, and I work on biomedical systems. Of course, rather than an end goal, this is only the beginning. There are more challenges ahead (more funding please!), but I can also see a number of very exciting opportunities.

May 15, 2015

Back!

Last year I decided that, in the interest of time, it was better to put all my online efforts into a single place.
As it made absolutely no difference, I am working on reverting that change and will use this blog again (as it is better referenced that the other one). I have also started to transfer the content here. Do not be surprised if you see old posts popping up.

Apr 16, 2014

Going to Japan as a researcher (1)

[note: this is a repost, on 15/05/2015 of an article I had prepared for another version of my blog(s). It was originally posted in April 2014, so some of the information may have changed. Leave a comment below if you have a question]

There are quite a few people interested in coming to work in Japan, so I suppose some of them might be researchers looking for opportunities here [back in 2014, I was still working in Japan].
Depending on your career stage, the opportunities will be different, so I will consider three stages: student (MSc or PhD), young researcher (defined as within five years of completing your PhD) and experienced researcher (at least five years of experience post-PhD). Today, I will focus on options for young researchers.

The most obvious option, at any stage of your career, is direct hire. The main difficulty is to identify suitable positions. As always, networking is a valuable tool. If you are hoping to move to Japan, present your work at conferences in your field and try to meet Japanese attendees. They may be able to direct you to some of their contacts looking for candidates, or might even have a position in their own laboratory. My first position in Japan was the result, in part, of a discussion at a conference in Italy many years before I even considered Japan an option.

Another route to find research positions is the Internet. Websites such as Nature Jobs, Science Careers and Times Higher Education all have the options to search by geographical regions, and to create email alerts tailored to your needs. Another great resource, specific to jobs in Japan, is JREC-IN (Japan REsearch Career Information Network), maintained by the Japan Science and Technology Agency. You can filter results by region, prefecture, institution type, research field, etc., and can also save the corresponding email alerts. Very useful!

As a young researcher, another option is to find your own funding, and there are a few fellowship programs worth mentioning. The best known probably is fellowship program of the JSPS (Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science). Their website has all the information you will need. Interestingly for people who want to come to Japan long-term, the program also has a specific stream called "Pathway to University Positions in Japan". There is also a funding stream for short visits to Japan, but be careful about the impact on your eligibility if you plan to apply for a standard fellowship later on.

Many research institutes also have their own postdoctoral fellowship program for foreigners, such as RIKEN with the aptly named FPR (Foreign Postdoctoral Researcher program). If your research field has anything to do with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Medicine or Engineering, it is definitely worth looking into. The FPR program is funding my current position, and I can recommend it. The website has all the details you need to know more about the program, check your eligibility and prepare an application.

International programs may also be an opportunity to relocate to Japan. Two such programs come to mind. The first one is the Human Frontiers Science Program (HFSP). The program is open to applicants with a Ph.D. in a biological discipline (Long-Term Fellowships) as well as those from outside the life sciences (Cross-Disciplinary Fellowships). Interestingly, HFSP fellowships offer the option to stay the full three years of the fellowship in the host country or to use the last year of the fellowship to return to your home country or to move to another HFSPO member country. I think this "return phase" option can be really useful, and it is also a feature of the other scheme I wanted to mention, the International Outgoing Fellowships for career development (IOF) offered by the European Commission through the Marie Curie Actions.
 With that program, the return phase has to take place in Europe, but anyone can apply, irrespective of nationality and current location. Several national funding agencies across Europe have similar schemes co-funded with the European Commission. In such cases, the return phase obviously takes place in the corresponding country. My first position in Japan, mentioned earlier in this post, was funded by such a program.

As you can see, there are many options if you want to come to Japan as a young researcher, and this post is not meant to be exhaustive. These positions are generally quite competitive, but this does not mean you should not try. If you know any other funding program worth mentioning, or maybe some useful online resources, please leave a comment below.

Oct 10, 2012

Recherche et politique

Les travaux de Shinya Yamanaka sur les cellules souches pluripotentes induites (iPSC pour faire court), qui lui ont valu de recevoir cette semaine le Prix Nobel de physiologie ou médecine (partagé avec John Gurdon), sont très intéressants.

Sa récompense n'est pas une surprise, et le toujours-excellent blog de Tom Roud en parlait dès 2008, (et je vous conseille d'ailleurs d'aller, comme il le propose, lire la note explicative qu'il a préparée en complément sur le sujet).

Depuis quelques jours, vous avez surement lu un peu partout des explications (plus ou moins bonnes, mais allez par exemple voir les deux liens ci-dessus si vous n'avez pas encore tout compris) sur ces travaux, et je ne vais donc pas me lancer dans un long billet.

Je voulais simplement rebondir sur certaines réactions que je vois passer sur Twitter, par exemple :

J'ai aussi vu des "retweets" de ce message d'Axel Kahn :
Dommage que la brève conversation qui a suivi n'ait pas été tout aussi partagée :



Les résultats de Yamanaka ne veulent pas dire que les iPSC se substituent complètement à la recherche sur les embryons. Il faudrait sans doute plutôt voir cela comme un complément.

Ils ne veulent pas dire, non plus, que la recherche sur les embryons est devenu "ringarde". Le nombre de publications sur les cellules souches embryonnaires reste très important, (et a même augmenté par rapport à la période pré-iPSC).

Ils ne veulent, enfin, pas dire que Yamanaka lui-même ne travaille plus avec des embryons. Un de ses plus récents articles, publié dans Stem Cells and Development, traite justement de cellules (porcines) iPSC et de leur capacité de développement embryonnaire et fœtal. L'opposition de type "pro-life" à la recherche sur les embryons devrait donc en toute logique aussi s'appliquer ici, puisque l'origine "induite" des embryons ne change pas leur nature (d'un point de vue éthique).

Je me permets également de reproduire et traduire ici le résumé d'un article de Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology paru cet été et qui prend la forme d'une discussion avec six experts des cellules souches, dont Shinya Yamanaka :
"The increasing momentum of stem cell research continues, with the better characterization of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, the conversion of differentiated cells into different cell types and the use of pluripotent stem cells to generate whole tissues, among other advances. Here, six experts in the field of stem cell research compare different stem cell models and highlight the importance of pursuing complementary experimental approaches for a better understanding of pluripotency and differentiation and an informed approach to medical applications."
"La dynamique autour de la recherche sur les cellules souches se poursuit, avec, entre autres avancées, une meilleure caractérisation des cellules souches pluripotentes induites (iPS), la conversion de cellules différenciés en cellules d'un type différent et l'utilisation de cellules souches pluripotentes pour générer des tissus entiers. Ici, six experts dans le domaine des cellules souches comparent différents modèles et insistent sur l'importance d'étudier des approches expérimentales complémentaires pour mieux comprendre la pluripotence et la différenciation et approcher de façon avisée les applications médicales."

Yamanaka n'est pas partisan d'une dérégulation complète de la recherche sur les cellules souches, c'est évident. On cite souvent sa visite dans une clinique de fertilité (dans laquelle il aurait réalisé le peu de différences entre un embryon et ses filles) comme motivation de l'étude récemment récompensée et, dans l'article ci-dessus, il insiste sur le fait que des règles sont nécessaires ("Scientific technologies are double-edged swords: they can provide many benefits for humanity, but at the same time can be harmful. Thus, regulations are necessary"). Mais ni lui ni ses résultats ne permettent de dire que la recherche sur les cellules souches embryonnaires est dépassée ou inutile, ni qu'elle devrait être interdite.
 
L'utilisation politique de résultats scientifiques est toujours à prendre avec des pincettes, car elle ne se soucie pas toujours des faits.
Il est logique, et sain, que la question de l'éthique soit discutée à propos de la recherche sur les embryons (comme pour beaucoup d'autres thèmes de recherche d'ailleurs). La réponse apportée ne peut être acceptée que si tout le monde prend garde d'éviter les raccourcis et les petits arrangements avec la réalité.

Sep 29, 2012

Transparence ?

Avant le passage de Gilles-Eric Séralini dans l'émission "Des Cliques et des Claques" sur Europe 1 hier soir, je me posais la question d'un emballement (génétiquement modifié) à propos du traitement médiatique réservé à son étude sur la toxicité d'une souche bien précise de maïs OGM. Dans ce billet, je parlais assez brièvement des limitations de l'étude elle-même (d'autres l'ont déjà fait), et me concentrais plutôt sur tout ce qui se passe autour, (publication, médias, conflits d’intérêts, etc.).

La prestation de Séralini n'a pas vraiment aidé à éclaircir ces points. Pire, certaines de ses réponses ressemblent fort à des tentatives d'enfumage (volontaire ou non, lui seul pourrait répondre), et je vais donc essayer de revenir sur les points non-techniques qui me posent le plus de problème.

Le pire dans tout ça est que je ne suis pas spécialement intéressé par les OGM, mais les méthodes employées me déplaisent. Au moins cela aura-t-il suffi à me remotiver à écrire sur ce blog, (j'en ai deux autres ici et ici, qui souffrent eux aussi de productivité irrégulière).


Les photos

La première question de mon billet précédent était de savoir pourquoi des photos de rats se trouvent dans l'article publié dans Food and Chemical Toxicology, alors que cela n'a aucune valeur scientifique. Si vous écoutez le podcast de l'émission, vous verrez que le sujet est abordé après 22'30, via le buzz que ces photos ont déclenché. Séralini affirme que c'est l'éditeur qui a demandé l'inclusion des photos.

Je dois avouer que j'ai un gros doute face à cette affirmation. Ces photos n'apportent rien à l'article, et il n'est donc pas habituel que de tels clichés soient inclus. J'ai d'ailleurs chercher dans les articles du journal, et parmi ceux traitant de tumeurs que j'ai regardé, aucune photo. Seulement des données chiffrées et des images au microscope, qui figurent d'ailleurs aussi dans l'article de Séralini (car elles sont utiles, elles). Vous pouvez par exemple aller voir :
Pourquoi l'éditeur aurait-il insisté pour avoir des photos seulement pour cet article ? Vous ne trouvez pas ça étonnant, alors que ce sont justement ces photos qui ont permis à Séralini de donner l'impact médiatique qu'il recherchait ? D'ailleurs, un peu plus tôt dans l'émission (21'45), il explique que ce sont les partenaires finançant l'étude qui ont demandé des photos. Tout ceci n'est pas très clair.

Mon autre problème avec ces photos est qu'on ne montre que les rats ayant reçu des OGM et/ou du pesticide. Cela laisse sous-entendre que seuls ceux-ci ont développés des tumeurs.

Ce point a été abordé dans l'émission (24'38) via un tweet que j'avais posté pendant le direct. Ce tweet n'était pas parfait, car le manque de caractères m'a fait raccourcir "rats ayant reçu des OGM" en "rats OGM", ce que Séralini a immédiatement corrigé (ce qui est à la fois logique et habile). Le reste de sa réponse porte sur le fait que leur étude se concentrait sur le différentiel dans l'apparition des tumeurs. Il omet de préciser que ce différentiel n'est pas significatif étant donnée la taille de l'échantillon, et que les différents doses d'OGM ne donnent pas des résultats cohérents entre eux et entre les sexes (comme relevé dans de nombreuses analyses, cf. mon précédent billet). Sa réponse contient tout de même un point important : il commence par dire que les photos existent pour les autres rats.

Si c'est le cas, pourquoi ne sont-elles pas dans l'article ? Quiconque a lu (ou même survolé) ce papier sait qu'il n'y a que trois photos : un rat ayant été nourri aux OGM (mais on ne nous dit si c'est le groupe à 11, 22 ou 33% d'OGM), un rat ayant reçu le pesticide, et enfin un rat ayant reçu les deux.


L'embargo

Le deuxième point sensible est la question de l'embargo. Il est courant que les journalistes scientifiques aient accès à une publication scientifique avant qu'elle ne devienne disponible en ligne. Cela leur permet de traiter le sujet correctement, d'aller demander l'avis d'experts du domaine, etc. Bref, de faire leur travail de journaliste. La contre-partie est qu'ils n'ont pas le droit de parler du sujet avant que la publication ne soit disponible, d'où le terme d'embargo (qui est parfois cassé, mais c'est un autre sujet).

Le problème, dans le cas de cette étude, est que Séralini a imposé comme condition d'accès anticipé à l'étude que les journalistes s'engagent à ne pas demander d'avis extérieur. Autrement dit, les journalistes n'avaient accès qu'à son seul son de cloche, et n'avaient que deux options : aller dans le sens de l'étude, ou attendre que l'étude soit sortie (et donc avoir deux ou trois temps de retard sur les autres journaux).

Cette démarche n'est pas acceptable, et a été critiquée par de nombreux journalistes, notamment de l'AFP, de Reuters et de la BBC, dont les déclarations sont reproduites dans ce très intéressant billet (en anglais).

Malheureusement, le sujet n'a pas pu être traité dans l'émission. Lorsque la question de l'embargo est abordée (11'38), Séralini dit simplement que l'éditeur scientifique demande l'embargo. C'est exact, mais volontairement trompeur. L'éditeur demande en effet l'embargo (dans le sens de la non-publication des articles de presse avant l'étude), mais justement pour permettre aux journalistes de faire leur travail, pas pour leur imposer des conditions d'accès. Elsevier, qui publie la revue Food and Chemical Toxicology, a d'ailleurs confirmé à l'auteur du blog ci-dessus qu'ils n'étaient pas responsables des conditions posées pour accéder à l'article.


La date de publication

Je me posais également la question de la date de publication. Il faut avouer qu'elle est plutôt opportune, à une semaine de la sortie du livre et du film, et pile à la temps pour la sortie d'un hebdomadaire faisant sa Une sur l'étude. Est-ce un hasard ?

Dans l'émission (12'24), Séralini affirme que la date de sortie de l'étude a été fixée par l'éditeur. Il est surprenant que l'éditeur choisisse précisément cette date, alors qu'il a publié en ligne quatre études la veille, une étude le lendemain, et deux autres études le même jour que celle de Séralini. Tout cela semble assez flexible. Pourquoi, aussi, l'éditeur tiendrait-il précisément à ce jour-ci, 48 jours après avoir accepté l'article, alors que le délai moyen entre ces deux dates est généralement très inférieur (comme je l'explique dans mon précédent billet) ?

Elsevier a également précisé au blog anglophone déjà cité qu'ils n'ont fait qu'accepter la demande de la part des auteurs d'être publiés ce jour en particulier. Cela contredit la version de Séralini, et laisse plutôt penser à un plan média préparé de longue date.


Le choix de la revue

Devant l'ampleur des résultats (si on admet temporairement qu'ils sont corrects), pourquoi ne pas avoir publié dans une revue en accès libre, ou dans une revue à plus fort impact ?

La question de l'accès à l'étude n'a pas vraiment été traitée, Séralini expliquant en gros que le livre est là pour transmettre l'information au public (11'44).

Selon lui (11'10), la revue est, de toute façon, "une des meilleures, si ce n'est la meilleure, des revues de toxicologie alimentaire". Cela justifie-t-il de ne pas publier dans une revue à plus fort impact, même si plus généraliste ? Je ne pense pas.

Est-ce simplement vrai ? Tout classement a ses limites, mais quand on est face à une revue peu familière, le SJR (SCImago Journal Rank) est assez utile. Le site classe la revue en 37e position pour la catégorie Food Science, et en 38e position pour la catégorie Toxicology.

Je le répète, aucun classement n'est parfait, et il est fort possible que la revue soit plus réputée que le classement ne le laisse penser. Est-ce toutefois suffisant pour justifier une publication précisément dans ce journal ?

Et pourquoi ne pas avoir opter pour placer l'article en accès libre ? L'option existe pour ce journal, et les frais associés ($3000) ne sont pas rédhibitoires si le budget de l'étude est effectivement de plus de trois millions d'euros.


Le conflit d'intérêts

On peut tout à fait être contre les OGM et réaliser une étude sérieuse qui montre qu'une souche particulière d'OGM est dangereuse. Le problème n'est pas là. Par contre, comment pouvoir écrire n'avoir aucun conflit d'intérêt quand :
  • le directeur de l'étude (G.E. Séralini) est président du comité scientifique d'une des entités finançant l'étude (CRIIGEN).
  • cette entité milite contre les OGM.
  • le président du CRIIGEN est également un des auteurs de l'étude (Joël Spiroux de Vendômois), sans que sa contribution ne soit clairement identifié (alors qu'il est apparemment médecin généraliste, selon le site du CRIIGEN).
  • on vend en parallèle à l'étude un livre et un film.
  • la présidente d'honneur du CRIIGEN (Corinne Lepage) assure une bonne partie du "service après-vente" médiatique de l'étude, alors qu'elle sort elle aussi un livre sur le sujet ces jours-ci.
  • l'étude est en partie financée par des enseignes de la grande distribution qui misent ouvertement sur le non-OGM et ont donc un intérêt commercial à ce que les OGM soient prouvés nocifs, (comme le souligne la demande de photos évoquée par Séralini, 21'45).
Personne ne peut nier que les auteurs avaient intérêt à ce que l'étude produise spécifiquement ces résultats, et qu'elle sorte précisément maintenant.

Encore une fois, cela n'invalide pas l'étude elle-même, mais ne pas déclarer de conflit est inexact et inacceptable, de la même manière qu'on n'accepterait pas qu'une étude financée par Monsanto n'indique pas un conflit.


Accès aux données

Il est dommage que les données ayant servi à l'écriture de l'article ne soient pas disponibles. Se dire prêt à les publier, mais seulement si les études précédentes font de même (20'47 dans l'émission d'hier), n'est pas suffisant. On ne peut pas à la fois critiquer les autres et reproduire le même fonctionnement.

Il aurait été beaucoup plus judicieux de mettre les données en ligne et de s'appuyer sur cela pour mettre la pression concernant l'accès aux précédentes.


Dernières remarques

Plusieurs passages de l'émission m'ont agacé du fait de l'attitude de Séralini. Les tentatives de discréditer les contradicteurs plutôt que de répondre sur le fond sont assez déplorables.

On a par exemple entendu que ceux qui critiquent l'étude n'avaient pas pris le temps de la lire (ah bon?), puisque de toute façon il n'est pas possible qu'ils en aient déjà eu le temps (8'12). Pourtant, dans le même temps, aucune critique envers les autorités russes, qui ont elles aussi très rapidement réagi à l'étude (18'38). Sans doute parce que la réaction va dans le sens soutenu par Séralini, à savoir l'interdiction.

J'ai aussi trouvé dommage que personne ne relève comment Séralini a balayé d'un revers de main l'intervention de Louis-Marie Houdebine. La première chose que Séralini lui a demandé est si il faisait partie des commissions d'évaluation (16'51). Houbedine répond que oui, ce qui entraine un terrible "voilà" en retour. Dévastateur auprès de l'auditeur, qui ne se rappelle peut-être pas que Séralini a lui-même mis en avant sa propre participation plus tôt dans l'émission (7'45).

Au détour d'une phrase (16'15), Séralini laisse également entendre que des messages de félicitations arrivent, maintenant que les scientifiques ont eu le temps de lire l'article. Je continue à ne voir circuler que des critiques, plus ou moins sévères. Qui pourrait m'indiquer un message allant dans le sens de Séralini ?

Enfin, j'ai été choqué par l'enfumage de Séralini sur le fait que les choses bougent en Inde, où un des co-auteurs aurait présenté les résultats de l'étude dans un grand colloque international (18'51). En cherchant sur Internet, on trouve rapidement que le colloque en question, "Advancing the Understanding of Biosafety", est en partie financé par la Fondation pour le Progrès de l'Homme (qui finance aussi l'étude). Pas de comité d'organisation, pas d'invitation à soumettre des articles, pas de revue par les pairs non plus, apparemment. Ce colloque est de plus organisé par l'ENSSER (European Network of Scientists for Social and Environmental Responsibility). Le seul membre français du "board" de ce réseau est Christian Vélot. Ce dernier est également membre du Conseil scientifique du CRIIGEN (Conseil Scientifique que préside Séralini, entre autre liens évoqués plus haut), et la pertinence de ses prises de position anti-OGM fait semble-t-il débat (voir par exemple cet article en deux parties ici et ici). Bien entendu, cela ne veut pas dire que les présentations faites pendant ce colloque sont donc forcément inintéressantes (je ne suis pas obtus), mais on ne peut nier qu'il y a nécessairement un biais, et présenter cette réunion comme étant un grand colloque international est donc un abus de langage destiné à impressionner l'auditeur. Il est dommage (mais inévitable) que personne n'ait eu le temps de le reprendre en direct.


Au final, je reste donc sceptique sur la qualité de l'étude, et très insatisfait du traitement médiatique autour des résultats produits.
Prochaine étape prochainement, puisque Arrêt Sur Images va apparemment consacrer son émission de la semaine à ce sujet. Avec enfin des réponses à mes questions ?

Sep 27, 2012

Emballement génétiquement modifié

Cela fait maintenant un peu plus d'une semaine que l'étude de Gilles-Eric Séralini et ses collègues sur les effets du maïs OGM sur la santé des rats est disponible en ligne. Je suppose que ceux qui sont intéressés par l'étude elle-même l'ont déjà lue depuis plusieurs jours mais, dans le cas contraire, vous pouvez la récupérer sur ScienceDirect.

Depuis une semaine les réactions sont nombreuses, et le traitement médiatique (cf. par exemple la Une du Nouvel Observateur la semaine dernière, "Oui, les OGM sont des poisons !") ne fait qu'amplifier le phénomène.

Il y a en France un scepticisme "anti-experts" qui ne date pas d'hier (et qui n'est pas forcément toujours une mauvaise chose, lorsqu'il est éclairé). Dans ce contexte, tout résultat qui va contre le consensus scientifique est généralement accueilli avec bienveillance par les médias. On peut par exemple penser à la place accordée aux interventions de Claude Allègre sur le changement climatique, ou aux titres ravis sur la possible "erreur" d'Enstein au moment des neutrinos supposément plus rapides que la lumière (ce qui a été contredit depuis).

Il ne faut donc pas s'étonner que certains se soient empressés de relayer cette étude sans essayer de prendre le moindre recul, d'autant plus que la souche de maïs OGM en question est produite par Monsanto (multinationale américaine dont le comportement est loin de faire l'unanimité). Ceci permet de rajouter une touche David-contre-Goliath (et/ou roman d'espionnage) du plus bel effet.

L'empressement est tel que, pour pouvoir passer outre l'embargo sur l'article avant sa publication (procédure classique), certains journaux ont cette fois-ci accepté de traiter de l'étude sans faire appel à des scientifiques tiers. C'est gênant, mais cela devient carrément problématique quand (i) le sujet est aussi sensible, et (ii) l'étude est aussi sujette à caution.

En effet, depuis une semaine, les critiques pleuvent. Le protocole mis en place pour l'étude ne semble satisfaire personne, notamment parce que :
  • l'échantillon utilisé est trop petit, ce qui pose des problèmes statistiques. Cela est par exemple très bien montré par cet article du Bactérioblog. Pour plus de détails sur les problèmes statistiques de l'étude, il y a aussi un excellent document de Marc Lavielle (Inria Saclay et Laboratoire de Mathématiques, Université Paris-Sud Orsay; Membre du Conseil Scientifique du Haut Conseil des Biotechnologies), que j'ai trouvé sur Twitter via @Enroweb.
  • l'espèce de rats utilisée pour l'étude est sujette au développement rapide de cancers, notamment si leur alimentation est excessive. Cela pose de nombreux problèmes, et pas seulement pour cette étude, comme le détaille cet article sur le blog Matières Vivantes.
Ces deux blogs contiennent d'ailleurs de nombreux liens vers d'autres (très bons) billets que je vous conseille d'aller lire.

La remise en cause de l'étude n'est pas uniquement francophone (voir par exemple ici), ni même uniquement le fait de la blogosphère scientifique. Le journal Nature est notamment très critique dans son éditorial du 25 septembre.

La réponse à ces critiques est très insatisfaisante. Pour l'instant, elle se limite à deux volets:
  • ceux qui critiquent sont à la solde des lobbys pro-OGM.
  • les autres études ne sont pas meilleures (en résumé, elles utilisent les mêmes espèces et les mêmes tailles de population). Séralini et ses collègues les auraient critiquées (je n'ai pas vérifié, mais Arrêt sur Images en parle), et au minimum le protocole standard est détaillé (pas vraiment critiqué) dans l'étude elle-même.
Le premier point est une tentative de discréditer toute opposition, et ne tient pas la route. Ou alors il faut que quelqu'un prévienne Monsanto que mon chèque s'est perdu (ainsi que ceux destinés aux blogueurs cités plus haut).

Le second point est plus grave. Si les auteurs sont si critiques des limites des autres études, pourquoi avoir repris le même protocole ? On aurait pu espérer qu'ils aient l'idée de mettre en place quelque chose de plus rigoureux, justement pour montrer qu'ils vont plus loin que les études qu'ils dénoncent.

J'ai vu circuler le chiffre de trois millions d'euros pour le budget cette étude. Cela me parait beaucoup, surtout quand on regarde les auteurs de l'étude et qu'on constate que la plupart ont des postes académiques ou au CRIIGEN. Les dépenses en personnel ne doivent donc pas faire exploser le budget de l'étude (même en comptant les autres auteurs comme post-doctorants et quelques techniciens non-cités parmi les auteurs, ce qui ne serait pas très gentil mais pas forcément inhabituel). Est-ce que les trois millions sont censés couvrir plusieurs études ? Sinon, il y avait à mon avis de quoi travailler sur plus de rats.

Séralini est invité dans l'émission "Des Cliques et des Claques" de ce soir (27 septembre), sur Europe 1. Espérons que cela lui donnera l'occasion de s'expliquer (même si je ne m'attends pas à ce que l'émission aille très loin dans les détails techniques, car ce n'est pas son but). Je ne suis ni pro-OGM, ni anti-OGM. Je demande simplement à être convaincu de la valeur de cette étude (et pour le moment je ne le suis pas du tout).

On peut penser à plusieurs questions appropriées pour une émission non-technique :
  • Pourquoi avoir mis des photos de rats souffrant de tumeurs dans l'article, alors que de telles photos n'ont absolument aucune valeur scientifique ? L'article n'est-il donc là que comme "machine à buzz" ? Et si des photos sont ajoutées, pourquoi seulement pour les rats nourris aux OGM et/ou aux pesticides, comme le souligne un autre bon article du Bactérioblog, alors que 30% du groupe de contrôle développe aussi des tumeurs ?
  • Pourquoi avoir imposé aux journaux grand-public de ne pas contacter d'autres chercheurs comme condition préalable à l'accès à l'étude avant sa publication ? Cela peut apparaitre comme un manque de confiance en ses propres résultats.
  • Que s'est-il passé entre le 2 août, jour où l'article est accepté, et le 19 septembre, quand il devient accessible en ligne ? A-t-il fallu 48 jours pour préparer un "plan média"; la publication a-t-elle décalée pour coïncider avec la sortie du livre et du film ? Pour la revue en question, si on se base sur les 56 articles actuellement "in press" pour lesquelles toutes les dates sont disponibles, le délai moyen est de 20 jours (et même seulement 12 jours si on exclut un article pour lequel le délai est anormalement long, à 446 jours). À moins que ce ne soit un hasard dû à la faible taille de l'échantillon ?
  • Étant donnée l'importance du sujet traité, pourquoi l'article n'est-il pas publié dans une revue en accès libre (comme le souligne un billet sur Tout se passe comme ci), ou dans une revue à plus fort impact ? Les status du CRIIGEN vont pourtant dans le sens d'un large accès au public.
  • Pourquoi ne pas avoir déclaré de conflit d'intérêts ? La sortie simultanée de produits commerciaux (livre et film) est un évident conflit. Les sources de financement pourraient en être un autre (notamment en raison de la politique commerciale des chaines de distribution qui participent au financement). Ce point seul ne suffit pas à invalider l'étude, bien évidemment, mais pourquoi ne pas être transparent ?
  • Pourquoi toutes les données ne sont-elles pas disponibles en annexe ? Tout ne peut pas tenir dans l'article lui-même, c'est compréhensible, mais comme le souligne le dernier blog mentionné, il est courant (et désormais très facile) de partager ces informations.
Vous ne voudriez pas savoir tout ça, vous ?

Je serais aussi curieux de savoir qui a au accès à l'article pendant l'évaluation par les pairs, et quel a été leur appréciation de l'étude. Cela restera bien sûr au niveau de la curiosité, car les auteurs n'ont pas cette information et ce n'est pas dans les habitudes des journaux de divulguer ces informations.

Je me demande enfin, (encore de la curiosité), quelle a été la contribution de chaque auteur. Il est de plus en plus fréquent que cette information soit donnée dans les articles, mais ce n'est pas le cas ici. Joël Spiroux de Vendômois est par exemple médecin généraliste selon le site web du CRIIGEN, dont il est président et qui finance l'étude. Je m'étonne de sa présence en tant qu'auteur de cette étude.

Le temps de l'éclaircissement scientifique viendra (il faut reproduire l'étude, augmenter la taille des groupes, améliorer l'analyse, etc.), mais il est déjà temps de mettre fin à l'emballement médiatique des dernier jours. Dès ce soir ?

Aug 2, 2012

The postdoctoral tightrope walk

(I wrote this piece for a column context a year and a half ago. It made it all the way to the final round of reviews but did not win anything, so I have decided to publish it here, unedited.)


Doing a PhD is often compared to running a marathon, perhaps rightly so. Both are lengthy efforts, and sometimes have an unexplainable aura to outsiders. For every runner who hit the invisible wall a few miles from the line, there is at least one PhD student who remained stuck at ABD (All But Dissertation) for an unhealthy length of time. Yet, even though there were occasions for deep digging and teeth gritting, the finish line has been crossed, and the PhD awarded. It was then time to get ready for something entirely different.

If a PhD is a marathon, a postdoctoral position is closer to tightrope walking, and requires a supplementary set of skills. Balance is essential.

One of the first challenges is to efficiently divide time between research and the additional tasks that are handed over. Postdoctoral researchers are for instance more directly involved in preparing proposals. If you are affiliated to a university, teaching duties and supervision of research students will also be more present than during postgraduate times. While these tasks are interesting, as well as useful in terms of career development, they can also be time consuming. Postdoctoral contracts are typically quite short, and research outcomes will obviously be an essential criteria when applying for the next position. Falling behind schedule is a clear risk, and planning well ahead is required.

Striking the right balance between old and new projects has also proved to be an important question. It is only natural that research interests evolve once the final touches have been put to the PhD project. After all, this took several years to complete, and the start of postdoc life may be time to let some fresh air in, and to get involved in some of the hot topics that have recently emerged in your field.

Turning to former supervisors and senior colleagues when I was considering these options, I received a very sound advice not to start again from scratch. Years of working on a specific project represent an expertise that should not be wasted. The key, here, was the increased emphasis on multidisciplinary research. It gave me a chance to make the most of the techniques I had learned and developed, while still enjoying the excitement of working in new areas. This is typically prevalent in my research area (computational modelling), but has also been occurring more and more frequently across all fields.

The biggest challenge, however, has to be the work-life balance. The problem is not new, of course. Being a PhD student obviously was a time-consuming, and on occasions self-absorbing, experience. The main difference is that, from the start, my then partner (and now wife) knew that my PhD would not last more than a few years. It did not make me less busy, but it certainly helped accepting times when I got the balance wrong. Would I be able to give a similar timeline now? I am currently two and a half years into my postdoctoral life, and my present funding runs for another 20 months, but I have no guarantee on what happens next.

We are in our third country (Japan following France and Ireland). Our objective was to settle somewhere, and to consider raising a family.  Unless the global economy rapidly recovers from the recent meltdown, permanent positions will likely remain sparse, and I may have to remain a postdoc a little longer. This will work only if I preserve a sanctuary for life outside research. There is no magic formula for this, but walking on a tightrope is not meant to be easy.
