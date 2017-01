Electricity consumption in Japan

2008 2009 2010 2011 January 5502 5029 5240 5091 February 5407 4861 5199 5150 March 4775 4854 5171 5023 April 4462 4115 4734 3575 May 4445 4155 4205 3544 June 4525 4652 5132 4571 July 6008 5450 5999 4638 August 6089 5292 5888 4922 September 5496 4718 5828

October 4313 4144 4415

November 4753 4731 4599

December 4830 4955 4879

Table 1: Maximum hourly consumption





2008 2009 2010 2011 January 3946 3699 3748 3907 February 4089 3665 3918 3897 March 3590 3447 3636 3274 April 3390 3137 3433 2888 May 3295 3080 3138 2862 June 3464 3339 3544 3115 July 4051 3725 4057 3476 August 3959 3705 4246 3481 September 3733 3353 3829

October 3345 3220 3271

November 3447 3397 3387

December 3599 3636 3596

Table 2: Average hourly consumption





Most people are probably aware that, following the March-11 earthquake and tsunami, Japan had to reduce its electricity consumption. As one of the measures was to shift activity away from the peak hours (by starting work earlier, or working on week-ends), there has been some discussion as to whether this only resulted in evening out consumption and reducing peak-hour demand, or if this really had an impact on the total energy consumption.Fortunately enough, as part of their efforts to promote energy savings, TEPCO is publishing the energy consumption hour by hour, all the way back to January 2008, (see here ). As the company is responsible for providing electricity to the Kanto region (including Tokyo), Fukushima prefecture and parts of Shizuoka prefecture, this is where most of the effects of energy savings should be seen. (If anyone wants to look for, and compile, the data for the whole of Japan, please feel free to do so. And if you do, leave a link in the comment section.)As could be expected, there is quite a drop in the peak demand, (see Table 1 below for details). In July, it was reduced by 22.7% compared to 2010 (or 20.3% if you average the peaks observed in 2008, 2009 and 2010). In August, it was reduced by 16.4% compared to 2010, or 14.5% compared to the average peak.As you have experienced first-hand if you are in Japan, a number of other measures have been implemented. All over the country, the A/C is set higher, some lights have been turned off (especially in Tokyo), and even the drinks in the vending machines are not as cold as they used to. These additional measures do not simply even out the consumption; they reduce it. The results is that the average consumption (Table 2) is also reduced: -14.3% in July and -18% in August if you compare only to 2010 (we had a very hot summer last year), or -11.9% and -12.3% if you compare to the average of the last three years.This is confirmed by looking at the minimum hourly consumption (data not shown but available upon request), down this summer by about 10% compared to 2010, or approximately 6% compared to 2008-2010.Of course, these figures do not tell us whether this is enough of a reduction, or anything about how the electricity is (or should be) produced. But at least it should put to rest any doubts about the impact of these measures.(I had to process the hourly data to get the tables below, but I do not think I made any error. If you notice any, let me know.)